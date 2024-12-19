Ray F. Sennett Middle School Grades 7 & 8 Band and Orchestra

Sennett Middle School 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Schools across the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) are preparing to welcome audiences to a variety of free musical performances in the run-up to winter break, which spans Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

“Our students have been preparing diligently for these concerts over recent weeks,” said Dan Davidson, MMSD’s director of arts education. “We are excited to open our schools to the community, and to celebrate the season, the arts and the amazing talents of all of our performers.”

For a complete listing of all arts-related shows and events, please visit the MMSD website: https://www.madison.k12.wi.us/families/art-on-display.

Info

Sennett Middle School 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Kids & Family
Music
Google Calendar - Ray F. Sennett Middle School Grades 7 & 8 Band and Orchestra - 2024-12-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ray F. Sennett Middle School Grades 7 & 8 Band and Orchestra - 2024-12-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ray F. Sennett Middle School Grades 7 & 8 Band and Orchestra - 2024-12-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ray F. Sennett Middle School Grades 7 & 8 Band and Orchestra - 2024-12-19 18:00:00 ical