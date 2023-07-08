× Expand Ray Rideout

The Ray Rideout Jazz Quartet plays post-bop jazz, including compositions by Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Oliver Nelson and John Coltrane, as well as old standards by Cole Porter, Oscar Hammerstein, Richard Rodgers and other well-known Tin Pan Alley composers. During the last 15 years they have performed in Madison at the Isthmus Jazz Festival; Jazz at Five; the Overture Center; the Brink Lounge; the Concourse Hotel Bar; the Monona Terrace Rooftop Garden; and the City Bar. Other members of the quartet include Paul Hastil on piano, Ben Farris on bass, and John Becker on the drums.

Saxophonist Ray Rideout has been performing in Madison and Milwaukee since the 1960s. During the 1980s, Ray’s quartet and sextet appeared at all the major jazz venues and festivals in Milwaukee, including Summerfest; Rainbow Summer; the Pabst Theater; the Milwaukee Jazz Gallery, John Hawk’s Pub, Century Hall and the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Rideout, who now resides in Madison, Wisconsin, has also performed in Toronto, San Diego, Dallas, Boston and Bangkok, Thailand.