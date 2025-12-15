media release: Rayna Greenberg is an entertainer and podcaster best known as the co-host of the chart-topping comedy and relationship podcast Girls Gotta Eat. With over 150 million downloads and more than 200 sold-out live shows around the globe, the show has become a leading voice in relationship culture and the comedy space.

She is now taking the stage with her solo tour, Honestly, It’s You – a deeply funny commentary on modern dating that promises to have audiences laughing, cringing, and

walking out feeling a little more seen (plus maybe a bit revved up).

Rayna has appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The View, The Drew Barrymore Show, Tamron Hall and has been featured in Entrepreneur, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Elite Daily, Elle and more.