press release: Wisconsin-Based Sun Badger Solar Partners with Local Breweries For Free Beer and Free Information.

Rays A Glass Happy Hours:

September 21, 2021, 6-7:30 pm, Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

September 22, 2021, 6-7:30 pm, Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Rd., Madison, WI 53713

Enjoy a free beer while the solar experts from Sun Badger Solar conduct an informational session about the future of solar energy and answer your questions.Free event.

Event/RSVP page: https://sunbadger.com/events/