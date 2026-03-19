RCC Burlesque Benefit

media release: We've got a show you're not going to want to miss! Join us for RCC's Burlesque Benefit on Thursday, April 2nd at Crucible to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the most spectacular way possible.

When: Thursday, April 2nd

Doors: 6:00pm | Show: 7:00pm

Location: Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI 53714)

Tickets: $25 (Age 21+)

Expect a sharp, high-energy lineup of burlesque performers and a night that leans all the way into style, confidence, and control. Hosting the evening is RCC’s Executive Director, Dana Pellebon, performing as Ms. Behavin’.

Burlesque has always been rooted in consent, autonomy, and self-expression — the same values that drive Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This night is about showing up, taking up space, and supporting a community where everyone deserves safety and respect.

Every ticket and every tip directly supports RCC’s work — from 24/7 crisis response to advocacy, therapy, and prevention programming across our community. You'll have a great night and make a real difference in your community!

Tickets are limited and will go quickly. Grab yours while you can!

See you on April 2!

RCC Team