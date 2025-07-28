RCC Open House

RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center 960 Rise Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: RCC relocated to a beautiful new space on East Washington Ave. Our new location is designed to better serve survivors of sexual violence with compassion, care, and intention! Join us on Monday, July 28, from 3:00-7:00pm as we welcome you into our new home and share an exciting expansion of services! Address: 960 Rise Lane Madison, WI.

