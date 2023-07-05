RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center Fundraiser

media release: Delta Beer Labs is partnering with RCC for July! Kickoff is Wednesday, June 5th 4:30-6:30pm.

"Delta is the symbol for change in mathematics and chemistry, and it serves us as a constant reminder of our commitment to excellence in social change, environmental advocacy, and just being damn good people…"

This July, Delta Beer Lab is pairing with RCC to stand with their pledge to be a part of & give back to their community.

All “tips” are directly donated to the RCC to support our work!

Join us at Delta Beer Lab on Wednesday, July 5, as they welcome their July Nonprofit Partner, RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center.

You can stay for Trivia (several RCC staff and supporters will be taking part). Can't make it this Wednesday? We'll be doing it every Wednesday in July!

There's also Drag Queen Bingo on Tuesday, July 18 with the very fabulous Kendra Banx$! You can also come in on Saturday afternoons to maybe catch some of the RCC staff trying their hand at beertending.

https://www.facebook.com/events/955896518964034/