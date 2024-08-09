Re:Future: Six Visions of Wisconsin

media release: Ruth Davis Design Gallery, August 9, 2024 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

What does the future of Wisconsin look like if things turn out okay? The Master of Science in Design + Innovation (MD+I) summer capstone project explores this question from multiple angles, hoping these collective visions spark new possibilities in our state and beyond. For this speculative design and futures project, MD+I has worked with PBS Wisconsin as imagination partners, storytelling guides, and representatives of future residents of Wisconsin — human, more-than-human, and otherwise. The six visions of Wisconsin use design, innovation, and imagination to offer glimpses into possible worlds rooted in place, focused on thriving, and deeply aware of the many connected ecologies we all share.