media release: On September 15, 2021, the Madison Christian Generosity Council (MCGC), the Madison Christian Giving Fund (MCGF), and the National Christian Foundation Wisconsin (NCF-WI) are hosting an event in Madison that is intending to inspire and encourage generosity during a time when the physical and spiritual needs in our community are so great. The MCGF seeks to help support local Christian based non-profits who would otherwise not have access to grants available to most secular non-profits. Some of the most significant work can be done by those who have the heart for providing help and hope.

Since 2014, the MCGF, along with the support of their partner, NCF-WI, has raised and distributed $840,000 to more than 50 Christian organizations in the Madison area. Each one has an amazing story of impact on the people they serve. With the help of its generous donors, MCGF has provided a wide range of support to the community in many areas, from jail ministries, helping people who have been victims of sex trafficking, providing Chaplains for police, to providing trauma counseling, bringing Lifest to Bratfest and supporting programs for Christian schools and churches to name a few.

The event, “Re-Igniting a Movement of Generosity in Madison” is Wednesday, September 15, from 7am-9am at the Upper|House in Madison. Proper COVID19 and Delta variant protocols will be practiced. A virtual option to attend is also being offered.

At the event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Mike Powers, the new MCGC Director, who many are familiar with from his time at Life 102.5 Radio in Madison. Attendees will also hear uplifting stories from the Christian organizations that have been supported. This is not a fundraising event.

Register to attend the Re-Ignite event by going to our website at www.madisongiving.org and click on the link at the top of the page, or by contacting Mike Powers at 608-628-4176 or mpowers@ncfgiving.com.