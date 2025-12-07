from the Activist Calendar: Sun. Dec. 7, 2:00 – 4:00 pm Linden Co-Housing (2082 Winnebago St.) Re-Imagining Resistance: An Afternoon of Women’s Voices in Music, Poetry, and Activism! Mare Chapman will open and close our event, Sarah Hallas and Molly Mitchell will provide music and Angie Vasquez, (2024 Madison Poet Laureate) will share poetry. Our guest speaker will be Jessica Jacobs, Free Movement Organizer, focusing on the unique issues of women who have been or are currently incarcerated. Table discussions will also take place. More info? patforpeace70@gmail.com