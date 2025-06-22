from the Activist Calendar: Sun. June 22, 2:00 – 4:00 pm Java Cat (4221 Lien Rd.) Re-Imagining Resistance: Coffee and Conversation! Many of us are feeling uncertain and overwhelmed by the rapid and thoughtless changes being imposed by the federal government. To inspire hope and spark our collectives imaginations, we are gathering for a few hours of conversation, information, music and poetry. We believe that together we can create a better vision for the future. Join us with your ideas and concerns. More info? Text: 608-658-3527