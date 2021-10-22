RSVP for Re-Indigenizing the UW-Madison Campus

media release: Exploring the Future of Ecosystem Restoration

For the 2021 fall lecture series, we explore the global movement to restore ecosystems. We will learn about international and local efforts and how environmental health and social justice intersect with restoration projects and community well-being.

Tuesday, October 26, 7–8:30 p.m.

Virtual talk: Re-Indigenizing the UW–Madison Campus

Daniel Cornelius, outreach specialist and deputy director, Great Lakes Indigenous Law Center, UW–Madison Law School. Since 2019, cross-campus collaborations have resulted in the establishment of an Indigenous Research Garden and sugarbush at the Arboretum. These collaborations are part of larger efforts to better incorporate Indigenous perspective and practices into the campus landscape and course curriculum. Free. Register by October 22.