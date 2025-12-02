RSVP for Re-kindling Old Flames: Fire, Plant Reproduction, and Population Dynamics in Tallgrass Prairies

media release: The Arboretum’s long-running Winter Enrichment series offers engaging talks and conversation for naturalists, volunteers, friends, and community members.

The 2026 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center. Registration is now open.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (They will not be streamed or recorded.) Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Students can register for free using the student registration form (link opens in new tab).

Thursday, Feb. 19

Jared Beck (he/him), research ecologist, UW–Madison Arboretum

Why are prairies losing plant diversity? And what can we do about it? In this talk, Beck will explore how habitat fragmentation and fire combine to influence plant reproduction and plant populations in fragmented tallgrass prairies. Fee: $10. Register by February 15.