media release: Re-Looping is a collective, contemporary art installation in connection with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The project reimagines historical artifacts through reARTifacting—an artistic practice that works with damage, rupture, and historical residue rather than preservation or repair. In the context of MLK Day, Re-Looping centers Dr. King not as a flattened symbol of consensus, but as a contested historical figure whose legacy continues to be reworked, constrained, and invoked in the present.

