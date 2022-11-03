media release: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. re:orientation, Chazen Auditorium

Join artist Sanford Biggers, MASK Consortium, and Wildcat Ebony Brown of the Wide Awakes for an immersive dive into the re:mancipation project. Learn how the project originated, where it’s going and how you can participate.

This event will also be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for live streaming from home.

6:30–8 p.m. Reception, Mead Witter Lobby

Continue the conversation and meet re:mancipation collaborators over light appetizers and live music by Rich Medina. Cash bar provided.

"re:mancipation" encompasses the reimagining of the Chazen’s problematic Thomas Ball sculpture "Emancipation Group," the repositioning of additional objects in the museum’s collection, creation of a new artwork by Biggers, as well as new research, archival, and educational material. C﻿lick here for more information about re:mancipation.