Reach Out Wisconsin

press release: What is Race?

Scientists now generally agree that there is no biological basis for the division of human beings into races - race is a misconception based on superficial physical and cultural differences that have developed over a relatively short period of human history. However, 53% of Americans agreed, in a 2018 Northwestern University/23&Me survey, with statements that biology “totally” or “somewhat” determines racial identity. Confusing the issue are (1) claims by a few journalists and scientists that recent genomic research supports the concept of race, (2) efforts by some pharmaceutical companies to market “race-specific” drugs, and (3) popular DNA-based ancestry services that assign racial categories.

We’ll try to sort through the confusion with the help of Joan Fujimura, UW-Madison professor of sociology. Dr. Fujimura teaches and studies a wide range of topics dealing with the sociology and genetics of race, with a recent focus on genomics and healthcare.

Please stay for discussion after the talks and question period. This event is free and open to the public.

