POSTPONED: Read Dane: 3,000 Strong

June 18 update from One City Schools:

We are writing with an important update and a heavy heart.

The Read Dane: 3,000 Strong rally, originally scheduled for this Friday, June 19, and hosted in partnership with the United Way of Dane County and the University of Wisconsin Athletics, has been moved to Friday, June 26, 2026.

All other details remain the same: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM (doors open at 12:30 PM) at The Kellner Club inside the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton Street, Madison.

media release: Reading is freedom.

This Juneteenth, join One City Schools, United Way of Dane County, and UW Athletics as we launch Read Dane: 3,000 Strong; a bold movement to make Dane County the #1 region for reading in America.

We’re bringing together community leaders to train 1,000 parents, 1,000 tutors, and 1,000 educators and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.

June 19 | 1:00–2:30 PM

Kellner Club, Kohl Center

We’re looking for community leaders, advocates, and partners who are ready to help make this vision a reality.

Interested in joining us? Email andrea@onecityschools.org.