Read, Imagine and Dance

media release: Join us on the “green” near the Schluter Rd. entrance of the library for this fun outdoor event!

Sara Rohs, founder of the Madison Contemporary Dance Company will share her passion for reading and dancing! Learn how you can combine your imagination with movement to tell a story.

10 AM: Movement - ages 2-6

10:30 AM: Hip Hop - ages 7-12

Sara founded the Madison Contemporary Dance Company (MCD) in 2010. MCD programs include a professional adult dance company, an apprenticeship program, outreach community classes, a summer dance intensive, community performances, and concerts at the Overture Center for the Arts. She currently teaches at A Step Above Dance in Monona and judges dance competitions throughout Wisconsin. Sara also directs the Madtown Hip Hop Crew with Papa Kobina Brewoo.

*Registration is required so we can provide a safely distanced event.

*Parking is available near Schluter Rd. entrance, or if parking is full, you may park in the main library parking lot off of Nichols Rd and walk to the Schluter Rd. entrance.

*Masks for children 5+ and social distancing recommended.