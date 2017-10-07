Read it & Eat: First Edition

press release:

Saturday, October 7 @ 6pm, HotelRED: 1501 Monroe St.

Join us for a night of food, drink and conversation inspired by the best-selling book, Real Food, Fake Food by Larry Olmsted. Presented by Mad Local Food Group.

6pm: Small plates and blind tastings will start the night, prepared by Luke Zahm, Mike McGee, Nate Carney and more top Wisconsin chefs.

7:15pm: Kyle Cherek (Host, Wisconsin Foodie) will explore real food, fake food and scandals in the food industry with panelists including New York Times bestselling author Larry Olmsted and Luke Zahm, 2017 James Beard nominated chef from Viroqua's Driftless Café.

Ticket includes: Small Plates, First Drink, Panel Discussion and Signed Best-seller, "Real Food, Fake Food."