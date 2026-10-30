Read Palestine! Book Discussion

media release: Join Read Palestine for an open conversation about the book and its ideas.

Librarians and Archivists with Palestine have selected Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal by Mohammed el-Kurd for the 2026 “One Book, Many Communities” international reading campaign, bringing people together around the world to read and discuss the same book.

Read Palestine! is bringing the conversation to Madison! Join us on Sunday, November 8, from 10–11 a.m. at Wil-Mar Center, 504 S. Brearly Street. Stay for the second hour, 11am -12pm, hosted by Wil-Mar Unlearning Center, to discuss the "Politics of Appeal" and how the topic relates to the recent murder of Corey Ruiz.

For those wishing to join via ZOOM, please email: [email protected] to request the link.

Everyone is Welcome!

Where to get the book: We recommend purchasing the book from Room of One's Own or another local bookseller, or order it online from the publisher, Haymarket Books. It is suggested, but not required, that you read the book beforehand.