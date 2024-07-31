Read with a Ranger
Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532
media release: We are celebrating National Park Ranger day with our "Read with a Ranger" program! Come meet a Dane County Park Ranger for a special story. After the story there will be special songs, a craft, photo opportunities with the park ranger and their truck! This is a great time to introduce your little one to a new career path!
We suggest bringing a blanket to sit on during the program.
Cost: Free
Age: All Ages welcome. Activities will be geared from ages 0 - 6 years old.
No Registration Required.
Token Creek County Park
6200 Williamsburg Way
DeForest, WI 53532
Shelter #1