Read with a Ranger

Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532

media release: We are celebrating National Park Ranger day with our "Read with a Ranger" program! Come meet a Dane County Park Ranger for a special story. After the story there will be special songs, a craft, photo opportunities with the park ranger and their truck! This is a great time to introduce your little one to a new career path! 

We suggest bringing a blanket to sit on during the program. 

Cost: Free

Age: All Ages welcome. Activities will be geared from ages 0 - 6 years old. 

No Registration Required. 

Token Creek County Park 

6200 Williamsburg Way

DeForest, WI 53532

Get Directions

Shelter #1

Info

Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Read with a Ranger - 2024-07-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read with a Ranger - 2024-07-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read with a Ranger - 2024-07-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read with a Ranger - 2024-07-31 10:00:00 ical