media release: We are celebrating National Park Ranger day with our "Read with a Ranger" program! Come meet a Dane County Park Ranger for a special story. After the story there will be special songs, a craft, photo opportunities with the park ranger and their truck! This is a great time to introduce your little one to a new career path!

We suggest bringing a blanket to sit on during the program.

Cost: Free

Age: All Ages welcome. Activities will be geared from ages 0 - 6 years old.

No Registration Required.

Token Creek County Park

6200 Williamsburg Way

DeForest, WI 53532

Shelter #1