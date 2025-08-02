media release: Not everyone in the senior-living book club wants to read Anna Karenina. But they tackle it anyway....and in so doing open long- buried memories, test friendships, and rediscover what it means to be human---to need, to want, and to love.

SYNOPSIS: It’s Sylvia’s turn to choose the book and she wants to read Anna Karenina because someone once told her it reveals the meaning of life. At age 88 she believes it’s past time to find out. The other two members of the women’s book club at a senior living facility aren’t so sure. Pearl says the book is too long and too sexy. Gertrude, wandering between dementia and lucidity, just wants to hold on to her friends in a group that has been visited too often by death. When Milton, a recently widowed new resident shows up singing the praises of Anna K, relationships spin out of control.

Reading Anna K takes a heartfelt look at life imitating art while exploring our endless need for friendship, love and new beginnings. It was selected for the 2024 Shake Rag Alley Stage Reading Series in Mineral Point, WI and was a finalist in the 2022-23 Henley Rose Playwright Competition for Women.

Run time: Approximately 75 minutes. Talkback and reception follow

In this first event in what we hope will evolve into a Play Reading Series, Token Creek is pleased to provide space for playwrights to share their work, gather meaningful feedback, and for actors to engage with new works. Works in progress will be presented in our intimate performance space, followed by a talkback and post-performance reception.