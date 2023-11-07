Reading and interpreting geoheritage for society: Case from Comarca Minera UNESCO Global Geopark, Mexico

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Presented (in Spanish w/ simultaneous interpretation) by Dr. Eduardo García Alonso, architect and executive director of the Comarca Minera World Geopark — UNESCO

About the presentation: In this presentation you will learn about the progress being made in the management of the “Comarca Minera UNESCO Global Geopark” (located in Mexico), as well as some of its citizen science projects that are currently being developed in its territory. In addition, I will share, more generally, about what constitutes a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Please note that the Zoom version will be given completely in Spanish