RSVP for Reading the Landscape: Woodlands

media release: Saturday, October 21, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Reading the Landscape – Woodlands

Explore Gallistel and Wingra Woods during peak fall colors. Learn to identify plants, distinguish the characteristics of different woodlands, and find out about the restoration and management of these communities. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Outdoor class, takes place except in unsafe weather. Fee: $25. Register by October 17. Meet at the Visitor Center.