Reading a Modern Classic

media release: Join us at Upper House for our annual Reading of a Modern Classic. We'll explore Daniel Walker Howe's Pulitzer Prize-winning *What Hath God Wrought: The Transformation of America, 1815–1848. *

Taking its title from Samuel Morse's first telegraph message—itself a verse of Scripture—Howe's landmark volume in the Oxford History of the United States traces how evangelical revivals, technological revolution, and democratic ferment remade American life in its early decades. We'll discuss the Second Great Awakening, the rise of voluntary societies, the birth of abolition and women's rights, and fierce debates over what the republic should look like.

Meeting bi-weekly, we'll read the book in manageable sections and reflect together on what this formative period reveals about Christianity, culture, and civic life in America—then and now. All readers are welcome.

Discussion will be led by Lumen Center Fellows John Fea and Dan Hummel. Please bring your own copy of the book.

Schedule (4:00-5:30 PM):

June 8

June 22

July 6

July 20

About the Discussion Leaders:

Daniel G. Hummel is director of the Lumen Center and a historian of American religion, culture, and politics. He is the author of *The Rise and Fall of Dispensationalism* and *Covenant Brothers*, and his work has appeared in outlets such as Christianity Today, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic.

John Fea is a distinguished fellow at the Lumen Center and a historian of early America and American Religion. He is the author of *Was America Founded as a Christian Nation?* and *Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump.* His work has appeared in outlets such as The Atlantic, Christianity Today, and The Washington Post.