RSVP for Reading the Landscape: Prairies and Savannas

media release: Saturday, July 9

9–11 a.m. Class: Reading the Landscape – Prairies and Savannas. In this two-part class (July 9 and 23), explore the hidden treasures of Curtis Prairie, Greene Prairie, and the Grady Tract oak savannas. Learn to identify plants, distinguish the characteristics of prairies and savannas compared to woodlands, and find out about the restoration and management of these communities. Instructor: Sylvia Marek. Outdoor class, takes place rain or shine except in unsafe weather. Weather make-up date: July 24. Fee: $40; Register by July 4. Meet at the Visitor Center.