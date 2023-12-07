Online

Ready. For. Impact.

media release: We're just weeks away from the opening of Bayview's beautiful new community center. But you don't have to wait that long to see it!

Join us this Thursday for a virtual update from the new center. We'll take a short tour and hear about the big impact the new center will bring to the growing Bayview community and beyond.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 5:30-6 PM 

Please register if you can join us for this Zoom event. We can't wait to show you what's in store for Bayview's next chapter.

