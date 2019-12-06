press release: USA } 95 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

"Ready or Not is a deranged black comedy that wears its wild-eyed craziness proudly," - Bob Hoose, Plugged In