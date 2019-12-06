Ready or Not

Google Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA } 95 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

"Ready or Not is a deranged black comedy that wears its wild-eyed craziness proudly," - Bob Hoose, Plugged In

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-06 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-07 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-07 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-07 17:30:00 Google Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ready or Not - 2019-12-08 18:00:00