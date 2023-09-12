media release: Join us for Ready! Set! Market!

An Open House for the Madison Public Market

You're invited to a sneak peak of the Madison Public Market! The Market is only a few short months away from ground-breaking. Let's celebrate all we have accomplished!

The open house will feature 20+ local vendors, including exciting newer businesses and a few of Madison's long-time favorites. Vendors will have available culinary offerings inspired by a variety of cultures, in addition to unique handmade goods.

A big thank you to our friends at Chocolate Shoppe, who will be giving away free scoops of ice cream!

Ready! Set! Market! Open House

Tuesday, Sept. 12

5 - 8pm

Future home of the Madison Public Market

(200 N. First St. near E. Johnson & N. First)

Parking is available in the back of the building or nearby on neighborhood streets.

A list of vendors and other event details is available here.

RSVP is appreciated but not mandatory - it will help get you through event check-in more quickly.