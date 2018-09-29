press release: Madison College Paralegal Program presents Ready, Set, Retirement! at the Verona Public Library on Saturday, September 29, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get valuable information for making key decisions before and after you retire. This free event offers sessions and resources on retirement issues.

Sessions include:

Estate Planning: Wills & Trusts, Naming Beneficiaries, and Probate vs. Non-probate, presented by Attorney Anne Schacherl;

Advance Directives: Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Finance presented by Attorney Jessica Trudell;

Health Insurance: Medicare and Social Security presented by Attorney Kate Schilling.

Vendors will have additional resources available and refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin Probono Program, DCBA, GWAAR: Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc., and WPS Charitable Foundation.

Registration is required. To register, call GWAAR at 608-243-2881. For library information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.