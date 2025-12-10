× Expand courtesy Madison Reading Project Madison Reading Project’s Rowan Childs, left, and Paula Panczenko assemble a Read(y) to Wear costume. Madison Reading Project’s Rowan Childs, left, and Paula Panczenko assemble a Read(y) to Wear costume (created by The Bruce Company in 2024) for display at Dane County Regional Airport.

media release: A display of 20 unique creations from each year of Read(y) to Wear, Madison Reading Project’s preeminent paper fashion design competition supporting local literacy, is now enlivening Dane County Regional Airport’s Art Court.

Until mid-June, the detailed and handmade paper clothing designed by local teams of individuals, students, businesses, artists, and nonprofits is showcased for viewing for all travelers and visitors to the airport. The designs highlight some of the best creativity from the eight years the local nonprofit has produced the annual fashion design show.

Paula Panczenko and Andreé Valley curated the exhibit. Travelers, fashion, and art lovers can get a sneak peek at what’s in store at the 2026 event. “This nonprofit has blown me away at every level,” says Panczenko. “This fundraiser is not just a show using fabrics, every costume must be made of 90% paper. The results are breathtaking and unbelievably imaginative!”

“The hours of design and fabrication time to make wearable paper fashion are not overlooked,” says Rowan Childs, the nonprofit’s co-executive director and founder. “Not only does it need to look good, but it needs to hold together while the model wears it all night, walking the stage and strutting on the catwalk. The airport display allows many more people to see unique, local creativity and learn about our nonprofit work and mission.”

With a nod to the reality TV show “Project Runway,” Read(y) to Wear incorporates

original designs made from all kinds of paper materials, conforming to a literacy theme. The 2025 theme was Legend and Fairy Tales; the 2026 theme will be announced in January. The volunteer hours for the nonprofit show are donated to Madison Reading Project through a team's design time and the day of the event, creating a unique, one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

“This year, we had a sell-out crowd of more than 500 attend Read(y) to Wear,” Childs adds. “The 2026 fashion show/literacy fundraiser is June 11 at The Sylvee. We appreciate the spirit and enthusiasm of our contestants as this wonderful event couldn’t happen without them.”

“In early spring, design sign-ups begin,” Childs adds. “Anyone can put a design team together and join the competition. At showtime, each team competes in front of the audience and a panel of local celebrity judges, who vote to select the winners. All proceeds go to Madison Reading Project to further our mission of providing free books to area kids and literacy support.”

Since 2014, Madison Reading Project has worked with children, families, and educators and engaged annually with more than 250 area partners, connecting the community with free, new books and literacy resources to ignite a love for reading and affirm and reflect the diversity of young readers. With multiple programs in order to reach many children, families, and educators, the nonprofit has given more than 885,000 books to communities across greater Dane County and in working with Dolly Parton Imagination Library program an additional 155,000 per year since 2022.

More info at madisonreadingproject.com/readytowear2025