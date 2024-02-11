The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money

media release: We often strive to play tunes that capture the spirit of timeless American music….and though jazz and soul music usually top that list, on Sundays all bets are off. On Sunday, February 11, DJs Real Jaguar and Chuck Money are gonna take you on a tour of some of their finest classic country vinyl with everything from Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash to anything with a little touch of twang. Good chance one or both of them will be be wearing some cowboy attire to get in the spirit…y’all are encouraged to do the same, partner.