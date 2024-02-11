The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: We often strive to play tunes that capture the spirit of timeless American music….and though jazz and soul music usually top that list, on Sundays all bets are off. On Sunday, February 11, DJs Real Jaguar and Chuck Money are gonna take you on a tour of some of their finest classic country vinyl with everything from Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash to anything with a little touch of twang. Good chance one or both of them will be be wearing some cowboy attire to get in the spirit…y’all are encouraged to do the same, partner.

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money - 2024-02-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money - 2024-02-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money - 2024-02-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Real Jaguar, DJ Chuck Money - 2024-02-11 18:00:00 ical