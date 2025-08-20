media release: May 15-31, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2PM

"Real Life premiered at Madison's Bartell Theatre in November 2004." Many people with autism are considered to live in a world all their own. But is it any less real than the culture we inhabit? Real Life offers a window into a fascinating world encompassing a dichotomy of intellectual genius and severe social awkwardness. Focusing on high-functioning autism and Asperger's syndrome, Real Life follows the lives of four individuals with this disability. How they live, how they survive, how they flourish, and the fascinating drama that is their real life. An original, full-scale play with music.

"... the year's most beautiful show." "... one of the most moving theatrical productions I've seen in some time" "...fabulously original and effective." - Kenneth Burns, Isthmus

"...engaging and authentic" "... a near perfect marriage of script and talent" - Jan Neudeck, Madison Magazine"

By KelsyAnne Schoenhaar