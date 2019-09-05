Real Numbers, Proud Parents

press release: We are so stoked to welcome Minneapolis pop mainstays Real Numbers back to Madison!!

Real Numbers (Minneapolis, MN)

https://real-numbers.bandcamp.com/

With 2016's "Wordless Wonder" released on the esteemed and illustrious Slumberland Records, Real Numbers have achieved the perfect pop concoction of jangly guitars, bouncing rhythms, and melodies that are both saccharine sweet and hauntingly beautiful. Some call them twee, some indie, but just about everyone calls them great. Truly one of the Midwest's best treasures for over a decade, so don't miss their Communication debut!

Proud Parents

https://proudparentsband.bandcamp.com/

Your favorite local popsters. Four vocals, two lead guitars and whole lotta heart poured into tracks full of harmonies, solos, and irresistible hooks. Currently hard at work on the follow up to last years S/T record on Dirtnap Records, Proud Parents shows are gonna stay few and far between for most of the summer and fall.

8PM

ALL AGES

$8

SOBER SPACE