Real Roots Rockers, DJs Kayla Kush, Captain Smooth
to
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Real Roots Rockers
The Real Roots Rockers on stage at the Harmony.
Real Roots Rockers
media release: WORT-FM and the Crystal are excited to be hosting the annual Bob Marley Birthday Party! As a long-time staple of eastside winter festivities (Version #21!) this community dance party has always had what it takes to warm your soul - This year with the acclaimed Reggae stylings of:
The REAL ROOTS ROCKERS band! 9pm
PLUS *Selectors spinning classic Marley family & Wailers' tunes, dance numbers, and crucial dub throughout the night!
WORT Radio show Saturday Night Style host - DJ KAYLA KUSH 7:30 - 9pm + between Roots Rocker's sets
DJ CAPTAIN SMOOTH (Dubmaster/Producer~Dub Foundation) - after the band til late!
*As always, it's a Benefit for local food pantries.
HEALTHY FOOD FOR ALL-Dane County spearheads this year's winter food drive. WE WILL BE COLLECTING FOOD DONATIONS at the Crystal for distribution to those in need (non-perishable please)
ONLY $5 donation at the door with food donation ($7 without) AND! - A RAFFLE, with prizes including: Concert tickets, WORT swag, albums, and gift certificates from local businesses (TBA! Stay Tuned to WORT w/ prize updates and on FB as well)
*CASH and FOOD DONATIONS EARN RAFFLE TICKETS for the Prize drawings!
Proceeds support HFFA and WORT-FM
Hope to see y'all on the dance floor on Thursday 2/13 Oh, & there will be Birthday Cake!
Healthy Food for All https://hffadane.org
Real Roots Rockers https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Real-Roots-Rockers/100092729010914/