Real Roots Rockers, DJs Kayla Kush, Captain Smooth

× Expand courtesy Real Roots Rockers The Real Roots Rockers on stage at the Harmony. Real Roots Rockers

media release: WORT-FM and the Crystal are excited to be hosting the annual Bob Marley Birthday Party! As a long-time staple of eastside winter festivities (Version #21!) this community dance party has always had what it takes to warm your soul - This year with the acclaimed Reggae stylings of:

The REAL ROOTS ROCKERS band! 9pm

PLUS *Selectors spinning classic Marley family & Wailers' tunes, dance numbers, and crucial dub throughout the night!

WORT Radio show Saturday Night Style host - DJ KAYLA KUSH 7:30 - 9pm + between Roots Rocker's sets

DJ CAPTAIN SMOOTH (Dubmaster/Producer~Dub Foundation) - after the band til late!

*As always, it's a Benefit for local food pantries.

HEALTHY FOOD FOR ALL-Dane County spearheads this year's winter food drive. WE WILL BE COLLECTING FOOD DONATIONS at the Crystal for distribution to those in need (non-perishable please)

ONLY $5 donation at the door with food donation ($7 without) AND! - A RAFFLE, with prizes including: Concert tickets, WORT swag, albums, and gift certificates from local businesses (TBA! Stay Tuned to WORT w/ prize updates and on FB as well)

*CASH and FOOD DONATIONS EARN RAFFLE TICKETS for the Prize drawings!

Proceeds support HFFA and WORT-FM

Hope to see y'all on the dance floor on Thursday 2/13 Oh, & there will be Birthday Cake!

Healthy Food for All https://hffadane.org

https://wortfm.org

Real Roots Rockers https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Real-Roots-Rockers/100092729010914/