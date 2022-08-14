press release: This show produced by Madison Indie Comedy combines standup and storytelling for a comedy experience that is outside of the realm of a traditional standup showcase. Comedians open up about a variety of topics and keep you laughing throughout in this intimate show. Not the first of its kind, this show has attracted audience member of all kinds who enjoy laughing at the hardships in life and making the best out of lifes trials and tribulations.

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl

Featuring Heidi Zepeda, Peggy Hurley, Nina Davis, Charlie Kojis, Joey Bednarski, & Craig Smith

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!