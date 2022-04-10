media release: An event to truly make you laugh AND cry!

Real Talk brings together the Midwest's top talent in stand-up and storytelling to share jokes and stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp? cringe?? recoil in horror??? Whatever it may be, we hope you at least have fun!

Our beautiful stand-up performers this month are:

REIER CAMMERMAN (Milwaukee)

AARON CLARK (Milwaukee)

And our illustrious storytellers are:

ZACHARY SHEA (Madison, co-host of Mad City Story Slam)

BRENDON PANKE (Madison)

MEL HAMMOND (Madison, co-host of Mad City Story Slam)

Come join the fun! We'll bring the tissues

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY!

SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022

DOORS 5:30PM SHOW 6PM

THE RIGBY PUB & GRILL 119 E MAIN ST

$10 PRESALE, $15 DAY OF EVENT