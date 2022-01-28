media release: An event to truly make you laugh AND cry!

Real Talk brings together the midwest's top talent in stand-up and storytelling to share jokes and stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp? cringe?? recoil in horror??? Whatever it may be, we hope you at least have fun!

Our beautiful stand-up performers this month are:

REIER CAMMERMAN (Milwaukee)

AARON CLARK (Milwaukee)

And our illustrious storytellers are:

CHARLES PAYNE (Madison)

DAVE EMANUEL (Madison, featured on RISK!)

MEL HAMMOND (Madison)

With music by Madison locals Lady Parts!

Come join the fun! We'll bring the tissues :)

###

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2022 / DOORS, 7:30PM SHOW 8PM / OLD SUGAR DISTILLERY 931 E MAIN ST, MADISON / $10 PRESALE, $15 DAY OF EVENT