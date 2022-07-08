media release: Presented by Madison Indie Comedy: Real Talk: A Stand-up and Storytelling Event

Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM

$10. This is a seated show..

Presented by Madison Indie Comedy: An event to truly make you laugh AND cry!

Real Talk brings together the midwest's top talent in stand-up and storytelling to share jokes and stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp? cringe?? recoil in horror??? Whatever it may be, we guarantee you a night of fun!

Our beautiful stand-up performers this month are: LAUREN CAHILLANE, RYAN KUSHNER

And our illustrious storytellers are: ALLIE LINDSAY, MATT MANDLI, SAMARA SUOMI , MOHAMMED ABBED

Hosted by SHAUNA JUNGDAHL

Come join the fun! We’ll bring the tissues