Real Talk
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Presented by Madison Indie Comedy: Real Talk: A Stand-up and Storytelling Event
Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM
$10. This is a seated show..
Presented by Madison Indie Comedy: An event to truly make you laugh AND cry!
Real Talk brings together the midwest's top talent in stand-up and storytelling to share jokes and stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp? cringe?? recoil in horror??? Whatever it may be, we guarantee you a night of fun!
Our beautiful stand-up performers this month are: LAUREN CAHILLANE, RYAN KUSHNER
And our illustrious storytellers are: ALLIE LINDSAY, MATT MANDLI, SAMARA SUOMI , MOHAMMED ABBED
Hosted by SHAUNA JUNGDAHL
Come join the fun! We’ll bring the tissues