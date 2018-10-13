Realer Than Real: Writing with all Five Senses

press release: You can’t draw the reader into your world without first creating the world. Madison Writer's Studio founders Michelle Wildgen and Susanna Daniel present a workshop about sensory writing and how to use it in your fiction and nonfiction. We’ll help you pay closer attention to the world-building details you have at your disposal and discuss how to select the most effective and evocative ones. We’ll read brief excerpts to stimulate thinking about language and description, and we’ll discuss how the excerpts work and which words create which effects. Does a passage make us feel queasy or hungry, cozy or anxious? How did this mood affect the way we experienced the story? Finally, we’ll use prompts to get you thinking about all five senses. Participants will have time to write, and some of you will have time to share and discuss your work as well.