Reality Check

Performances run the 14th, 16th, and 17th. The show follows a group of teenagers confronting their unrealistic expectations of life, love, and friendship with college looming in the background. Just as a content warning, the show features swearing and somewhat mature themes throughout (pg-13). Showtimes are at 5:00 and 7:30 PM each night, the show runs roughly an hour and a half, and admission is free.