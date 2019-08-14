Reality Check

Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00

Young Shakespeare Players Playhouse 1806 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Performances run the 14th, 16th, and 17th. The show follows a group of teenagers confronting their unrealistic expectations of life, love, and friendship with college looming in the background. Just as a content warning, the show features swearing and somewhat mature themes throughout (pg-13). Showtimes are at 5:00 and 7:30 PM each night, the show runs roughly an hour and a half, and admission is free.

Info

Young Shakespeare Players Playhouse 1806 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-14 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reality Check - 2019-08-17 17:00:00