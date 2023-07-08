Realize Your Dream

media release: The iconic Kids from Wisconsin are rolling out the red carpet for their 55th season of musical excellence!

With musical selections from award-winning artists, Broadway's Tony Awards, Hollywood's Oscars and top Grammy Awards performers, you're sure to be "Star Struck" as Kids from Wisconsin pay homage to our nation's famous awards shows that celebrate accomplishments from the stage, screen and beyond.

The Kids from Wisconsin’s 55th Anniversary Tour will bring these sensations, and much more, to life in their high-powered, two-hour, Broadway-style production for families and audiences of all ages. This elite troupe, consisting of Wisconsin's most talented 15-to 20-year-olds, is the country's only pre-professional organization of its kind.

The main concert is at 7 pm; tickets are $25-$21 ($11 for ages 12 and under). Earlier in the day is an instrument petting zoo (1:30 pm) and sensory-friendly performance (2 pm); both are free, but RSVP required. A performing arts workshop for kids ages 7-14 is at 4 pm; it's also free, but RSVP required.