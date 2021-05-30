media release: Do you have items, clothing, books, food, seeds, skills, gifts, talents, services, love, listening, etc. of value that you're willing to give away freely? Could you use some support, community and/or aid right about now?Join us at the Madison Really Really Free Market, where we can support each other and our community at a pop-up market, for free. Really, for free? Really, really. Free!!! Nothing at this market is bought or sold! Any and all forms of sharing and aid welcome🐸👍Last Sunday of every month, 12-4pm, James Madison Park❤️

We will be located by the basketball court and parking lot at James Madison Park on the last Sunday of every month, 12-4pm. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask. This change in our policy was made to reflect CDC public health guidelines. Thanks for your cooperation!