media release: Live @ MTM: Rebecca M. Webster in Conversation with Richard Monette

In Defense of Sovereignty tells the story of the Oneida Nation’s struggles for self-determination. Since the removal of the Oneida people from New York in the 1820s to what would become Wisconsin, the nation has been engaged in legal conflicts to retain its sovereignty and its lands. Legal scholar and former Oneida Nation senior staff attorney Rebecca M. Webster traces this history, including the nation’s treaties with the US but focusing especially on its relationship with the village of Hobart, Wisconsin. Since 2003 six disputes have led to litigation between the local government and the nation. Central to these disputes are Hobart’s attempts to regulate the nation and relegate its government to the position of a common landowner, subject to municipal authority.

As in so many conflicts between Indigenous nations and local municipalities, the media narrative about the Oneida Nation’s battle for sovereignty has been dominated by the local government’s standpoint. In Defense of Sovereignty offers another perspective, that of a citizen directly involved in the litigation, augmented by contributions from historians, attorneys, and a retired nation employee. It makes an important contribution to public debates about the inherent right of Indigenous nations to continue to exist and exercise self-governance within their territories without being challenged at every turn.

Rebecca M. Webster, an assistant professor in the American Indian studies department at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, is a former senior staff attorney for the Oneida Nation. She is the coeditor of Tribal Administration and Governance Handbook, and her articles can be found in American Indian Quarterly, Planning Theory and Practice, Wisconsin Lawyer, Ethnohistory, and the Journal of American Indian Education.

Richard Monette was twice elected to serve as Chairman and CEO of Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribe. Richard is Professor of Law at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he teaches Federal Indian Law, Conflict of Laws, State Constitutional Law, and Water Quantity Law. For thirty years Richard has served as the Faculty Director of the Great Lakes Indigenous Law Center. At the start of his career, Richard served as Staff Attorney for the United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs under the leadership of Senators Dan Inouye (D-HI), John McCain (R-AZ), and Dan Evans (R-AZ).