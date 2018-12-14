Rebecca Nebula & Her Titanic Quintet

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Rebecca Nebula and her Titanic Quartet (formerly Patchwork Monkey) is a female fronted band grounded in blues, funky tunes, torchy jazz, rollicking rock, edgy folk, precious metal, post-grunge lounge, and apocalyptic pop. While borrowing from sources as diverse as Bach, Arabic Maqa’am, and 1930s classic blues, the band is edgy, bawdy and whimsical. The band’s five members feature the lovely Rebecca Sites’s vocals, the deft piano of Blake Gilmore and the sweet guitar work of Alec Stanley, and a rocking rhythm section. They have been swinging around the wilds of Madison Wisconsin since 2005. 

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
