Rebecca Traister

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: From Rebecca Traister, the New York Times bestselling author of All the Single Ladies—whom Anne Lamott called “the most brilliant voice on feminism in this country”—comes a vital, incisive exploration into the transformative power of female anger and its ability to transcend into a political movement.

Info
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-229-2081
