Rebel Diaz, Lil Guillotine

press release: A study by the ACLU has found that 100,000 people will die beyond the currently projected amount if we continue to keep people locked up in prisons and jails during the pandemic. Rebel Diaz will be headlining the Bail Fund’s Saturday, May 16, 7pm concert, meant to bring awareness to the deadly situation and help raise funds to free people who are locked up because they can’t afford their bail.

The Free The 350 Bail Fund seeks to build a grassroots response to the virtual death sentence being meted out by elected officials in Dane County by their inaction, aided this week by Rebel Diaz. RSVP & view the concerts here.

The Free The 350 Bail Fund, which seeks to prioritize bailing out Black people incarcerated in the Dane County jail system, and also seeks to end the unjust and antiquated prison and jail system in general, is coming off of two weeks of successful fundraising campaigns, including raising $2,200 over Mother’s Day weekend towards the bail of two Black mothers who are currently in the jail because they don’t have enough money. Rebel Diaz will be headlining the Saturday May 16 concert at 7pm. “Few artists blend hip-hop and leftist politics like Rebel Diaz.” “Whether its Ferguson, Occupy or a myriad of other social struggles, Rebel Diaz has been there and engaged.” Also performing, is Lil Guillotine, who was recently named in Tone Madison’s “Madison singles and deep cuts that stood out in 2019,” and was featured in a Teen Vogue article. He also helped start the Bail Fund and is a key member of the Bail Fund’s fundraising, finance and publicity teams.