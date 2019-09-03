Rebel Without a Cause

press release: Starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo & Corey Allen. After moving to a new town, troublemaking teen, Jim Stark, is supposed to have a clean slate, although being the new kid in town brings its own problems. While searching for some stability, Stark forms a bond with a disturbed classmate, and falls for local girl Judy (Natalie Wood). However, Judy is the girlfriend of neighborhood tough guy, who violently confronts Jim and challenges him to a drag race. Drama. Rated PG-13, 111 min.