ONLINE: Rebels and Braves: Women Behind the Camera in the History of Peruvian Film (1895-1992)

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: In this presentation, I will illustrate how gender inequality operated in the Peruvian film industry between 1897 and 1992, and its relationship with the country’s processes of modernization and social change. This research aims to make visible the contribution of women in Peruvian cinema, a space where the percentage of women in positions of greater power and recognition (direction, script) remains rather low (11%). This study involved a quantitative evaluation of all Peruvian film production made between 1897 and 1992, but also the rescue of archive material and testimonies (silenced and/or lost) of female filmmakers and/or their descendants.

About the presenter: Gabriela Yepes-Rossel is a theater and film writer, director, researcher, and a first-year Ph.D. student at the Interdisciplinary Theater Program at UW-Madison. In her creative and scholarly work, Gabriela has explored the different memories that inhabit Peruvian society, weaving personal and family evocations with the country’s collective memory. Her latest theater play, “The Therapist”, is an exploration of the effects of structural and gendered violence on women in post-war Peru, and won the 2017 Sala de Parto Playwriting Award and the 2020 Luces Award for Best Peruvian Playwright. Gabriela is currently researching the social construction of subaltern masculinities in the Andean region during the Internal Armed Conflict in Peru, and Andean syncretic drama and performance from a gendered and decolonial perspective.

This talk will be moderated by Professor Paola Hernandez, Department of Spanish & Portuguese, UW-Madison.