press release: Come watch and discuss Reborn! (Katekyō Hitman Reborn!) by Akira Amano and Nobuaki Kishima. Tsuna, a timid junior high student, is a failure at school, sports, and social life. But everything around Tsuna has been completely changed when a baby called Reborn, who claims to be an Italian hit man from Vongola family shows up! Reborn was sent to groom Tsuna for his future life as a mafia boss of the family!